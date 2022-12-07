Crime Watch: Equipment stolen near Cuero

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in South Texas, reports a 2012 Kubota M9540 tractor, Bush Hog 2615 shredder and a Kubota M1826 front-end loader with hat forks missing. The tractor does not have a cab and had the front-end loader and shredder attached when it was stolen. The serial number of the tractor is 10015, the serial number of the shredder is BH70997156 and the serial number of the loader is A1212. The equipment was last seen Nov. 11. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.