Crime Watch: Equipment stolen near Carthage

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports a John Deere tractor, Legend Force auger and a Predator 3500 watt generator stolen from a property off U.S. Highway 79 South. The tractor is a 2018 model 5115M with a cab, front-end loader and bucket. The serial number of the tractor ends in 2312, and the serial number of the loader ends in 9785. The suspect(s) entered the property June 2 between 9:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-571-3488 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
