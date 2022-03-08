Crime Watch: Equipment stolen in Wichita County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Bradshaw, District 9 in North Central Texas and Southern Oklahoma, reports equipment stolen in Iowa Park. A super large rawhide processor, hydraulic alley adjustment, Priefert HG91 headgate and rear access doors were stolen. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bradshaw at 940-389-6123 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
