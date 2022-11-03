Crime Watch: Equipment stolen in San Angelo

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in Central Texas, reports three camo colored John Deere Gators, a John Deere tractor, a John Deere lawn mower and one John Deere air compressor stolen from South Plains Implement in San Angelo. Two of the missing Gators are 2022 model single cab Gators and the third is a 2017 crew cab with a mounted air compressor. The vin numbers of the Gators are 1M083MALPM060186, 1M083MALPM060190 and 1M0825GFJHM130484. The equipment was last seen Oct. 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.