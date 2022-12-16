Crime Watch: Equipment stolen in Palo Pinto County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association reports a green 2017 Kawasaki mule and a black C&S tandem axle utility trailer stolen near Graford. The vin number for the Kawasaki is JKBAFSB1XHB509961 and the vin number of the trailer is 4ZEUT162XJ1155508. The equipment was stolen between Nov. 13 and Dec. 3. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Zach Havens, District 9 in Central Texas at 254-396-1747 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.