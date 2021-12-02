Crime Watch: Equipment stolen in Milam County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21 in Central Texas, reports 4-wheelers and a flatbed trailer stolen in Milam County. The 4-wheelers include two Polaris and one Kawasaki. The gooseneck flatbed trailer is 40 feet with outriggers. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Dumas at 979-255-0638 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.