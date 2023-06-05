Crime Watch: Equipment stolen in Gonzales

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a mini excavator, bumper pull trailer, welding machine and Metabo air compressor stolen. The mini excavator is a 2007 Bobcat model 331G, with an 18-inch bucket and missing front blade. The PIN number is 234317133, and it has approximately 1,800 hours on it. The bumper pull trailer is a 2019, 20-foot lowboy Big Tex model 14TL. The trailer VIN number is 16VEX2029K2042578, and the license plate number is FVWM48. The welding machine is a Hobart Champion with approximately 200 to 300 hours. The equipment was stolen May 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.