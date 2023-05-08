Crime Watch: Equipment stolen in Garfield County, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in Northeast Oklahoma, reports a John Deere 7230 tractor with a front-end loader, a 15-foot John Deere 1518 mower, and a homemade quick-attach hay spike stolen near Breckenridge, Oklahoma. The serial number of the tractor is IL07230XPBH700853, and the serial number of the mower is W01518F014278. The equipment was last seen April 3. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-440-8360 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
