Crime Watch: Equipment missing in South Central Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in South Central Oklahoma, reports a missing trailer, truck, John Deere mower and Gator. The equipment was taken from United Ag and Turf in Ardmore. The trailer is a black Bigtex 50LA that is 16 feet long. There was also a 2021 John Deere zero-turn mower and a 2011 John Deere Gator. The truck stolen is a 2014 Chevrolet ¾ ton regular cab, long bed with United Ag and Turf decals. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Helmke at 580-319-1757 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.

