Crime Watch: Dorper sheep missing in Gillespie County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26, reports 23 white Dorper sheep missing. The sheep have an over-bit notch in the right ear and green or red tags in the left ear. The sheep were last seen Dec. 1 in Gillespie County near Doss off Ranch Road 783. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7587 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.