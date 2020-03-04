Crime Watch: Custom feed trailer stolen in East Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports a Rusk County rancher near Laneville had a black eight-foot shop-built Coker trailer stolen sometime between Feb. 29 and March 1, 2020. The trailer is customized as a bulk feed trailer with tarp and was loaded with bulk cattle feed at the time of theft, license plate FJCR-40, serial no. 861021409. The thief or thieves forced open a gate lock and trailer tongue lock to steal the trailer. Additionally, on Feb. 4, the victim reported to authorities that a thief attempted to steal a John Deere cab tractor and failed, but tore the driver’s side door off the tractor in the process of trying to leave the ranch. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Hand at 903-592-5252 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333.