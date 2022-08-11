Crime Watch: Cows stolen near McGregor

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills, District 15 in Central Texas, reports 60 black baldy cows missing. The cows have no identifiable marks or brands and were last seen September 2021. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Wills at 254-223-2330 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.