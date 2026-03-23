Crime watch: Cattle stolen in Brazos County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports six head of black cattle stolen from a property off 7500 West OSR outside of Bryan. Two to three of them are branded with “T over 3” on their left hip. Five of the six cows reported stolen have blue tags in their left ear. They were last seen March 15. It is unknown how access was gained to the property. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.