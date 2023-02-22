Crime Watch: Cows missing near Crowley

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in Central Texas, reports five black crossbred cows missing. The cows have a spade brand on the left hip. The suspect(s) vehicle was a dually truck pulling a smaller livestock trailer. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.