Crime Watch: Cows missing near Click

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports six black Angus cows and one black baldy cow missing in south-central Llano County. The cows are branded with R/R and (S) brands on the left hip and were last seen late spring. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.