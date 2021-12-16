Crime Watch: Cows missing in Red River County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in Northeast Texas, reports 18 cows missing north of the Blanton community. The cows include 15 black or black baldy Angus crosses and three Red Angus crosses. The cows are branded on the right hip. The cows were last seen May 15 and could have gotten out through a creek crossing into forestry land. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fox at 903-438-4042 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
