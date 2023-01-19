Crime Watch: Cows missing in Burleson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports approximately 17 black cows missing. They are branded with 4H on the left hip and were last seen April 2022. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
