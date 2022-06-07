Crime Watch: Cow missing near Llano

In Central Texas, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association reports one heavy-bred Black Angus cow missing. She has a yellow ear tag with the No. 2 in the left ear. The cow has possibly calved by now and was last seen May 31. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Todd Jennings, District 26, at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.