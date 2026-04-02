Crime watch: Black bull missing in Washington County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports a black bull missing from a property near the intersection of Sander Road and Dierking Road in Washington County near Brenham. The bull is branded with an “MP over 21 over J7” on his left hip. He was last seen Feb. 9. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
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