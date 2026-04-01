Caldwell County district attorney receives top prosecutor award

Fred Weber recognized for commitment to prosecuting livestock theft cases

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 1, 2026) – Caldwell County District Attorney Fred Weber was named the 2025 Prosecutor of the Year by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) during the annual Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo held March 27-29 in Fort Worth.

The award recognizes district attorneys who demonstrate strong commitment to prosecuting livestock and agricultural crimes and supporting Special Ranger investigations.

Weber serves Caldwell County and has spent the past decade working alongside TSCRA Special Rangers to prosecute livestock-related cases. He has streamlined case handling by designating a dedicated assistant district attorney and regularly supports investigations through field assistance and witness interviews. As a livestock owner and TSCRA member, Weber brings practical industry knowledge to his work protecting producers.

“Weber has been a strong partner in prosecuting livestock theft cases and supporting our special rangers,” said TSCRA Executive Director of Law Enforcement, Brand and Inspection Services Clay McKinney. “His understanding of the cattle industry and commitment to these cases have made a meaningful impact for producers in his region.”

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