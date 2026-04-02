Crime watch: Angus bull missing in Comanche County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Zach Havens, District 9 in Central Texas, reports a black Angus bull missing from a property off FM 573 in Comanche. The 2-year-old bull has “RR” branded on its right hip and a No. 64 ear tag in his left ear. He was last seen around Feb. 7. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Havens at 254-396-1747 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.