Crime Watch: Cow missing near Lake Striker

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports a red motley-faced wet bag cow missing. The cow is 2 years old and is branded on the right thigh with a lazy S with a J underneath. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222- 2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.