Crime watch: Brangus cow-calf pair missing in Trinity County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports a black Brangus cow-calf pair missing from a property on Moore Cemetery Road near Nogalus. The cow has yellow ear tags in both ears. They were last seen May 16 and discovered missing May 21. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222-2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



