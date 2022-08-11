Crime Watch: Cow missing near Kennard

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports two Black Angus cows missing. They are branded on the left hip with an E-T and were last seen July 25. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222- 2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.