Crime Watch: Cow missing in Zapata County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., District 29 in South Texas and Rio Grande River, reports a cow missing from Zapata. The cow is brown with a white face and was last seen March 2019. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Aguilar at 956-513-0297 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.