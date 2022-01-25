Crime Watch: Cow missing in Red River County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in Northeast Texas, reports a mature red cow missing near Detroit. The cow has short horns and is branded with “K -” on her left hip. She got out and was last seen on Jan. 19 two miles south of U.S. Hwy. 82. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bo at 903-438-4042 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.