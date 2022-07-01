Crime Watch: Cow missing in Potter County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports a black cow missing north of Amarillo. The cow is horned and branded with OH on the left hip. She was last seen June 5. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.