Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports a black cow missing north of Amarillo. The cow is horned and branded with OH on the left hip. She was last seen June 5. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Cow missing in Potter County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cow missing in Potter County
Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for July 1
Texas Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 higher. Trade activity …
Continue Reading about Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for July 1
U.S. drought monitor and summary report for June 28
This Week's Drought Summary Widespread moderate drought and abnormal dryness continued to form …
Continue Reading about U.S. drought monitor and summary report for June 28