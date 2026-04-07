Crime watch: Cattle missing in Anderson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports seven head of cattle missing from a property off County Road 2137 near Palestine. The missing cattle are black, red and yellow crossbred Angus cows. The cows are 3-year-olds and are heavy bred with their first calf. They have purple ear tags numbered in the range of L1 through L20, though the exact tag numbers are unknown. The cattle were last seen March 22. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222-2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.