Crime watch: Cattle missing in Live Oak County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Duane Cottrell, District 27 in South Texas, reports eight head of cattle missing from a lease property along the Nueces River near U.S. Highway 59 Bypass in George West.

Five cows (two red, two dun, one black motley-faced)

One Charolais bull

Two calves (one red motley-faced, one black)

All cows and the bull are branded with an “O bar” on the left rib, and some may also have a “JM” brand on the left hip. The two calves have a swallowfork and underbit notch in the left ear. Some of the missing cows were heavy bred and may have calved since that time. The cattle were last seen March 6. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Cottrell at 956-562-4637 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.