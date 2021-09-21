Crime Watch: Cow missing in Anderson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jimmy Dickson, District 14 in East Texas, reports a cow missing in Frankston. The cow was last seen September 9 and is a five-year-old Santa Gertrudis with ear tattoo 916 and branded rocking 3T on her left hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Dickson at 903-586-8733 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.