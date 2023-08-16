Crime Watch: Cow-calf pairs stolen in Zapata County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., District 29 in South Texas, reports a group of cow-calf pairs stolen from a pasture near Zapata. The pairs are red with white faces, have yellow ear tags in the left ear and are branded with JZ on the left or right hips. They also have USDA RFID tags. The victim turned his cattle out in the suspect’s pasture, per a prior agreement. The suspect proceeded to remove the cattle without the consent or knowledge of the owner. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Aguilar at 956-513-0297 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.