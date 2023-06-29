Crime Watch: Cow-calf pairs missing in Nowata County, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in Northeast Oklahoma, reports seven cow-calf pairs missing from a pasture south of U.S. Highway 60 in Nowata County, Oklahoma. The cattle are all black and some may have a white face. The pairs are branded with an extended K bar on the left hip and the cows also have a year brand on the right hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-440-8360 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.