Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in Northeast Oklahoma, reports seven cow-calf pairs missing from a pasture south of U.S. Highway 60 in Nowata County, Oklahoma. The cattle are all black and some may have a white face. The pairs are branded with an extended K bar on the left hip and the cows also have a year brand on the right hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-440-8360 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Cow-calf pairs missing in Nowata County, Oklahoma
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cow-calf pairs missing in Nowata County, Oklahoma
Crime watch: Cow missing in Brazos County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Cow missing in Brazos County
Crime Watch: Bull missing in Blanco County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Bull missing in Blanco County