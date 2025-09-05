Crime watch: Cow-calf pairs missing in Donley County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports two cow-calf pairs missing from a property off US-287 in Donley County. The Jersey cow has a jersey calf on her side, and the Holstein cow has a black calf at her side. They have a “S backwards S” branded on their left hip. They were last seen Aug. 25. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



