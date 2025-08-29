Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports a cow-calf pair missing from a property off County Road 150 south of Samnorwood. The 4-year-old black baldie cow has “MK connected” branded on her left hip and her one-month-old calf is cream in color. They were last seen July 22. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime watch: Cow-calf pair missing in Collingsworth County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Cow-calf pair missing in Collingsworth County
Calling all industry experts: Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association seeks speakers for 2026 School for Successful Ranching
FORT WORTH, Texas (August 29, 2025) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced …
Continue Reading about Calling all industry experts: Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association seeks speakers for 2026 School for Successful Ranching
7P Ranch Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence with 50th Annual Simmental & SimAngus, Simbrah Production Sale
Winona, TX – August 21, 2025 – The Prud’homme family of 7P Ranch is thrilled to announce the 50th …
Continue Reading about 7P Ranch Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence with 50th Annual Simmental & SimAngus, Simbrah Production Sale