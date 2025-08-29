Crime watch: Cow-calf pair missing in Collingsworth County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports a cow-calf pair missing from a property off County Road 150 south of Samnorwood. The 4-year-old black baldie cow has “MK connected” branded on her left hip and her one-month-old calf is cream in color. They were last seen July 22. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.