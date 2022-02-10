Crime Watch: Corriente bull missing in Lubbock County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 8 in the Texas Panhandle and Southwest Oklahoma, reports a black Corriente bull missing near Idalou. The two-year-old bull has a running M brand on his left hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Foster at 940-475-0295 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
