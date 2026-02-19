Crime watch: Charolais heifer missing in Houston County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports a Charolais heifer missing from a property seven miles West of Crockett. The 400 pound heifer was last seen Jan. 25. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222- 2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.