Crime watch: Charolais bull missing in Wilson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a Charolais bull missing from a property off FM 537 in Floresville. The 3-year-old bull has a “J6” branded on his right hip, with a half-moon under-bit and an ear tag with No. 62 on his right ear. The bull was discovered missing July 28. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

