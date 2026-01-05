Crime watch: Charolais bull missing in Fort Bend County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports a Charolais bull missing from a property in the Beasley-Kendleton area of Fort Bend County along the San Bernard River. The 4-year-old bull has a “J7” ear tag in his left ear and was last seen around Dec. 25, 2025. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hale at 979-627-5823 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.