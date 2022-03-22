Crime Watch: Cattle stolen in Woods County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Ben Eggleston, District 2 in Western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle, reports nine heifers stolen near the city limits of Alva. The black heifers weigh approximately 900 pounds with red ear tags numbered 1116. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Eggleston at 806-852-4741 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
