Crime watch: Cattle stolen in Marion County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports six cows stolen from a property off FM 2683 in Jefferson. The cattle include four solid black Brangus cows weighing approximately 1,200–1,300 pounds, one brown Beefmaster cow and one yellow tiger-stripe cow with cut horns. None of the cattle are branded, and all six head are approximately four months bred. Evidence at the property indicates the cattle may have been loaded onto a trailer at the corral. The cattle were last seen Feb. 26. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-571-3488 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.