Crime Watch: Cattle stolen in Hartley County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports seven heifers and six steers missing. The cattle are mixed breeds and weigh around 675 pounds. They are branded with a JP on the left hip and the J is lazy. They were last seen August 19. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
