Crime watch: Cattle stolen in Brazos County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports seven black heifers, a brownish-black heifer with horns and a black bull calf stolen from a property off Kuder Road in Bryan. The heifers are approximately 3 years old and the calf is 7-8 months old. They were last seen Jan. 14. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.