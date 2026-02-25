Crime watch: Cattle stolen in Brazos County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports five cows and three calves stolen from a property off East OSR in Brazos County. The stolen cattle include: a red brindle cow with large horns; two black cows; one white cow; one black cow with red and white coloring down the neck and white on its back; a red and white Shorthorn heifer weighing approximately 900 pounds; one white calf; and two red Brahman calves. The three stolen calves weigh approximately 200 to 350 pounds each. They were last seen Feb. 17. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.