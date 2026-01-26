Crime watch: Cattle stolen in Brazos County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports four black cows, one red and white cow, six black calves and one red and white calf stolen from a property off Kuder Road in Bryan. They were last seen Jan. 17. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
