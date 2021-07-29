Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

Crime Watch: Cattle stolen in Beckham County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Ben Eggleston, District 2 in Western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle, reports five cows were stolen on July 10 in Sweetwater. The black cows are branded with connected H4 on their left hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Eggleston at 806-852-4741 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.

