Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Ben Eggleston, District 2 in Western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle, reports five cows were stolen on July 10 in Sweetwater. The black cows are branded with connected H4 on their left hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Eggleston at 806-852-4741 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Cow missing in Zapata County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., District 29 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cow missing in Zapata County
Crime Watch: Cattle stolen in Beckham County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Ben Eggleston, District 2 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cattle stolen in Beckham County
TSCRA announces fall event schedule
In-person events are back, and Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association has a full lineup …