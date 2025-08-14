Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports nine cows and an Angus bull missing from a property off Ashorn Lane in Sealy. The cattle are branded with a “AR” on their left hip and have an orange ear tag with “Attalla’s Ranch” and a number. They were last seen May 20. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hale at 979-627-5823 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Cattle raisers applaud $850 million investment to combat New World screwworm
Texas sterile fly production facility to be developed AUSTIN, Texas (August 15, 2025) — U.S. …
Continue Reading about Cattle raisers applaud $850 million investment to combat New World screwworm
Crime watch: Front-end loader missing in Brazoria County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Front-end loader missing in Brazoria County
Crime watch: Cattle stolen in Austin County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Cattle stolen in Austin County