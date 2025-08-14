Crime watch: Cattle stolen in Austin County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports nine cows and an Angus bull missing from a property off Ashorn Lane in Sealy. The cattle are branded with a “AR” on their left hip and have an orange ear tag with “Attalla’s Ranch” and a number. They were last seen May 20. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hale at 979-627-5823 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.