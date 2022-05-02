Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Wrightsboro

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in South Texas, reports three Braford cows and three black calves missing near Wrightsboro. The cows are either tiger-striped or chocolate in color with JS branded on the right hip and yellow numbered ear tags in the left ear. The calves weigh 500 to 600 pounds with yellow numbered ear tags in their left ear, as well. The cattle were last seen February 25. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.