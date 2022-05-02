Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Wrightsboro

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in South Texas, reports three Braford cows and three black calves missing near Wrightsboro. The cows are either tiger-striped or chocolate in color with JS branded on the right hip and yellow numbered ear tags in the left ear. The calves weigh 500 to 600 pounds with yellow numbered ear tags in their left ear, as well. The cattle were last seen February 25. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Texas crop progress and condition for May 2
Much of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 3.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for May 2
Cushing man sentenced in Larceny of Livestock case in Payne County
Leonard Hayden Hargrove sentenced for cattle theft Leonard Hayden Hargrove, was convicted of …
Continue Reading about Cushing man sentenced in Larceny of Livestock case in Payne County
Editorial: We live for this land
by Carl Ray Polk Jr., Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association first vice …