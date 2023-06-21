Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Victoria

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports one bull calf, seven crossbred cows and one yellow and white belted cow missing from a property off San Antonio River Road. The calf is black with a white face and weighs approximately 400-500 pounds. All the cows are branded with a rocking H on the right hip. The crossbred cows were discovered missing in early May, and the belted cow and calf went missing around the end of May. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.