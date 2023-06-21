Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Victoria

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports one bull calf, seven crossbred cows and one yellow and white belted cow missing from a property off San Antonio River Road. The calf is black with a white face and weighs approximately 400-500 pounds. All the cows are branded with a rocking H on the right hip. The crossbred cows were discovered missing in early May, and the belted cow and calf went missing around the end of May. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
TSCRA Talk Episode 41 – The Cattle and Corn Connection
Cattlemen and corn grower Wesley Spurlock visits with TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown about the …
Continue Reading about TSCRA Talk Episode 41 – The Cattle and Corn Connection
Cow-calf Corner: Sweep tubs vs. bud box
Mark Z. Johnson, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Cattle Breeding Specialist In a cattle …
Continue Reading about Cow-calf Corner: Sweep tubs vs. bud box
Texas crop progress and condition for June 19
Sporadic rainfall continued across parts of the state which resulted in trace amounts to 2.00 inches …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for June 19