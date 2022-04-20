Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Riviera

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Steve Martin, District 30 in South Texas, reports a missing black Main-Anjue/Angus bull that is approximately 9 years old. The bull was last seen July 2021 and has no known marks or brands. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Martin at 361-542-0496 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.