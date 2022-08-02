Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

To Honor and Protect the Ranching Way of Life

Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Quinlan

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 11 in Central Texas, reports 18 crossbred cow-calf pairs missing. The pairs are branded with a bar t on the left hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

